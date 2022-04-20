Rwanda: Striker Sarpong Pleased With First League Goal for AS Kigali

19 April 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Ghanaian attacker Michael Sarpong is elated after netting his first league goal for AS Kigali in the ongoing season.

Sarpong joined the Kigali City sponsored club as a free agent on a three month deal in March and he scored his maiden league goal over the weekend.

The talented forward was happy with the goal as his side drew 2-2 with Etincelles on Sunday and he hopes to score more.

"I feel great to score in the Rwandan premier league again. I'm back home to do what I use to do best and even more," Sarpong told Times Sport.

"We were just unlucky we didn't get the win against Etincelles but hopefully the wins will start coming and we'll finish the season in a very good position."

Sarpong previously attained cult status at Rayon Sports where his 16 league goals during the 2018/2019 season helped the Blues to lift the league title.

