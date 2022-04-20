Africa: Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Togo and Eswatini Offer Diverse Prospects in Group B

Eswatini, a team from COSAFA, must familiarize themselves with the habits and customs of West Africa since they have to face three West African countries in the TotalEnergies AFCON Qualifiers, namely Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde and Togo.

If Togo's Sparrowhawks missed two editions of the TotalEnergies AFCON, this is not the case of the Stallions and the Blue Sharks who played a big part in the previous edition.

Special mention to Burkina Faso which thwarted the predictions to integrate the last four of the competition, having previously came out of the group of hosts Cameroon.

In this edition, the Stallions have shown character outgoing the Carthage Eagles in the quarterfinals.

The 1-3 semifinal result does not reflect the bitterness of the debates against the Lions of Senegal who were forced to draw on their reserves to get them out.

For these qualifiers, against the Blue Sharks, there is revenge in the air, the Burkinabés having won 1-0 in their group match in Cameroon.

So in this group B, Eswatini are expected to play the troublemakers.

Post-draw reactions

Bubista, Cabo Verde coach: "The group has a certain balance but regardless of the teams, our objective remains qualification. It won't be easy but I think we have our chances if we respect our opponents and believe in ourselves. We are Cabo Verde and we play to win on any court and with any opponent."

Paulo Duarte, Togo coach:

"This is a balanced group with teams that I know. Burkina Faso where I worked for 8 years. Cabo Verde with quality players who play in Europe and where it is difficult to go and play in a stadium with a lot of wind. A team that has come a long way. Then Eswatini, a team that is poorly ranked. But in football there are no easy matches. We are not afraid of anyone. Togo is an evolving team. We start to grow and have the spirit of always winning. You will have to count with us for the qualification. Each week that passes, the group progresses mentally, in solidity. There is a solidarity of the whole group in the tactical and technical fields"