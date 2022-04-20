Liberia: EPA Gets Board of Directors

19 April 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Board of Directors of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Board was constituted by the Liberian leader Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Members of the Board of Directors include Businessman Rupert Marshall, representing the Private Sector, Chairman.

President Weah also named Samuel Tweah, Jr., Mawine G. Diggs, and Cllr. Frank Musa Dean all members and representing the Government of Liberia.

Others include, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Member; Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson of the University of Liberia, Member; Ms. Kotati Karnga, Prominent Citizen, Member; and C. Mike Doryen of the Forestry Development Authority FDA, Member.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X