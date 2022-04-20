Liberia: EPA Gets Board of Directors

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Board of Directors of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Board was constituted by the Liberian leader Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Members of the Board of Directors include Businessman Rupert Marshall, representing the Private Sector, Chairman.

President Weah also named Samuel Tweah, Jr., Mawine G. Diggs, and Cllr. Frank Musa Dean all members and representing the Government of Liberia.

Others include, Cllr. Sylvester Rennie of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Member; Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson of the University of Liberia, Member; Ms. Kotati Karnga, Prominent Citizen, Member; and C. Mike Doryen of the Forestry Development Authority FDA, Member.