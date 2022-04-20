Liberia: Media Independent Ownership Grows

The Management of Kwatekeh FM Radio is expected to dedicate its new state-of-the-art media house in Gbarnga, Bong County.

Kwatekeh Communication Network Inc. (Kwatekeh FM) is a community radio station that was established by a group of young people headed by Bong County Journalist, Mr. Papa Morris as part of efforts to widen the media landscape of the County and further give more opportunities to citizens in articulating their opinions on development issues in the County and Liberia at large.

According to Chief Executive Officer Kwatekeh Radio Papa Morris, the state-of-the-art media house is the third biggest media house(s) in the country and outside of Monrovia.

He said the building contains ten offices, a newsroom, a conference hall, a studio guest waiting room, two bathrooms, and a broadcast studio.

Journalist Morris said the media house's dedicatory ceremony takes place April 23, 2022, at the Monrovia parking on the Compound of the Federation of Road Transport Union of Liberia in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The Kwatekeh boss said the dedicatory ceremony of the media house will include the cutting of the ribbon at the entrance of the facility, the official turning on of the station, and honoring some personalities.

"There will also be a fundraising rally to help with the furnishing of the facility and purchasing of new broadcast equipment for the station," Morris noted.

He said several local, national, and international leaders are expected to grace the occasion.

Accordingly, barely three years ago, broke grounds for the construction of an estimated US$34,700 studio at the Federation of Road Transport Union Bong Chapter office in the County.

The name Kwatekeh comes from the Kpelle language meaning "Let's Work".

Providing an overview of the project, Morris said it was significant to construct a modern studio instead of operating in a rented building.

CEO Morris said the station was established by a group of young people in February of 2017 as part of efforts to widen the media landscape of the county and further give more opportunities to everyone in articulating their opinions on development issues in the county and country.

"This station is currently operating in a rented building that cost over US$1,250.00 every year on the Gbarnga Broad Street and we are finding it extremely difficult to meet our financial obligation to the owner of the building due to the high cost of rent" Journalist Papa Morris said years ago when the project got started with a ground breaking program.

"We have decided to embark on the construction of our structure in the county."