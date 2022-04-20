Malawi: Activist Kalindo Backs Chizuma's Audio Leak Probe and Removal

Comedian turned political activist Bon Kalindo who issued a seven days ultimatum to President Lazarus Chakwera to fire Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma has backed the Mzuzu Magistrate Court petitioner Frighton Phombo over a leaked audio clip.

Kalindo has threatened to nationwide demonstrations if Chakwera fails to fire Chizuma.

"We know President Chakwera is weak and very indecisive on matter that boarder corruption. We saw if with Covid 19 funds which were abused big time. We saw it on Cabinet reshuffle and we are seeing it again with Martha Chizuma.

"Chizuma has no respect for the President unfortunately, she is compromising our sovereignty and national security by collaborating with the imperialists who still want to rule and control us with the help of traitors.

"This is why any good meaning Malawian including myself back the case in Mzuzu Court," said Kalindo.

Kalindo in his audio clip accuses Chakwera and Vice-President Saulos Chilima of failing to uphold rule of law, especially on the issue of the ACB director whose leaked audio has been sanctioned to be under investigation by court.

"Some people think when we do this, we are against the [ACB] director's quest to fight corruption but no, this issue in not about corruption, this is about integrity and violation of the oath of secrecy.

"Chizuma is not untouchable, she is there to protect the law and if the court has given a go ahead for investigations into the audio to commence, then if she is a person of integrity she must step aside to allow the due legal process to take place," said Kalindo.

Chizuma is said to be working with the British National Crimes Agency (NCA) sharing state security and intelligence matters without authorisation from the Attorney General's office.

On her own judgement, she facilitated British spies and investigators into Malawi to collect data, carry out intelligence surveillance and interrogate businessman Ashok Nair.

Kalindo said that people must not twist the issue to say Chizuma is being targeted but said there is need to look at the integrity of the holder of that office.

The Mzuzu Senior Resident Magistrate Court Godfrey Gondwe on April 7, ordered that within 90 days Malawi Police Service and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) must furnish the Court a report into the leaked audio involving Chizuma which is alleged to have violated the Corrupt Practices Act (CPA) by revealing to a third party information on a case the bureau was investigating.