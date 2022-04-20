Gambia: NYC to Host Youth Connekt Gambia Summit 2022

National Youth Council (NYC) is set to organize the Youth Connekt Summit 2022 in The Gambia.

The Summit is funded by the Peace-Building Fund through United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Youth Connekt is scheduled for 21 to 23 June 2022 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Bijilo (OIC) tentatively.

To that effect, the National Organizing Committee (NOC) recently held a meeting at the National Youth Council (NYC) Youth Creative Lab to review the concept document of the Youth Connekt Gambia Summit 2022.

The committee comprises members from Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS), United Nation Development Programme (UNDP), National Youth Council (NYC), Youth Organizations, University of The Gambia (UTG) and Persons with disability.

Basiru Jaye, program officer ICT and Innovation who doubles as Focal Person for Youth Connekt Gambia chaired the meeting.

He gave a run-down of the goals of the Youth Connekt.

It's intended to tackle unemployment, creation of 100,000 jobs by 2025, Create 250, 000 opportunities through Relevant Education, training and enrolment in workplaces, Identify, nurture & grow 10,000 leaders that provide solutions, participate in advocacy and become role models in their communities, better policies for Gender and person with disability, raising and nurturing leaders, using technology to solve societal problems amongst others.

The summit is expected to gather 200 youths across the country and beyond.

The Council is determined to making sure that the Gambian youth are engaged in a positive manner and the Youth Connekt will serve this purpose.

Meanwhile, Youth of the West Coast Region described the youth policy as progressive and hopeful of a better day ahead for the young people of The Gambia.

Funded by UNESCO, National Youth Council -The Gambia takes the popularisation of the policy to the youth of the West Coast.

It brought together 25 youth across the region to introduce and build their understanding of the policy and its priority areas for the advancement and development of Gambian young people.

"This document is progressive and if it's fully implemented it will help in addressing the challenges young people are facing in the country," young people of West Coast said.

The policy calls for more investment in the youth sector to help address the challenges they face, from employment creation to others.

Source-NYC