Gambia: Red Hawks, Jarra West Clutch Triumphs to Better Status in 2nd Tier

19 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Red Hawks and Jarra West last Wednesday clasped vital victories to improve their status in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after losing their previous league matches.

The Young Red Devils thumped Dibba Oil FC 2-0 in their week-17 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field to better their status in the country's Second Tier.

The win moved Red Hawks from bottom-place to second-place from bottom in the Second Division League table with 15 points.

Jarra West defeated Wagadu 2-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to improve their status in the country's Second Tier.

The victory moved Jarra West to 11th place on the Second Division League table with 20 points.

