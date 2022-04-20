Gambia: Red Hawks, Jarra West Clutch Triumphs to Better Status in 2nd Tier

Red Hawks and Jarra West last Wednesday clasped vital victories to improve their status in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after losing their previous league matches.

The Young Red Devils thumped Dibba Oil FC 2-0 in their week-17 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field to better their status in the country's Second Tier.

The win moved Red Hawks from bottom-place to second-place from bottom in the Second Division League table with 15 points.

Jarra West defeated Wagadu 2-0 at the Jarra-Soma Mini Stadium to improve their status in the country's Second Tier.

The victory moved Jarra West to 11th place on the Second Division League table with 20 points.