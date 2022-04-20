Gambia: Police Open Investigations Into Conduct of Police Officer Threatening Violence

19 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The Inspector General's Office has noted with deep concern a video in which officer Yankuba Camara is seen holding a firearm uttering threatening words directed towards members of the United Democratic Party.

In this regard, the Human Rights and Professional Standards Unit of the Gambia Police Force has been instructed to swiftly investigate and make recommendations for appropriate actions against the conduct of the officer.

Preliminary findings revealed that the officer is battling with a rare mental health condition, and episodes of mental imbalances experienced occasionally.

The police management is equally working with the family for appropriate psychiatric support and treatment recommendations.

We wish to re-assure the public that GPF is working towards its reform agenda of consolidating gains in democratic policing, at the center of which is respect for fundamental human rights of individuals and groups.

To this end, acts of violation of the human rights of individuals and groups will not be condoned within the ranks of the Police Force.

The public is always encouraged to share information with the Police as the maintenance of peace and security is the business of all.

