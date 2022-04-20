Gambia: New Speaker Vows to Make Parliament Vibrant And Democratic

"I see my presence here as a home-coming albeit with a greater responsibility.

I am grateful to all who reposed resounding trust in me to make this possible. I shall successfully travel the path pursued by various Speakers before me and my immediate predecessor, to make the National Assembly a more vibrant and democratic Legislature responsive to the needs and aspirations of the Gambian people," Hon. Fabakary Tombong Jatta, the new speaker of the National Assembly said in his maiden speech shortly after his election as speaker on Thursday.

According to him, it is a unique opportunity to serve the nation. "I therefore look forward to maximising the opportunities for every member to contribute. I acknowledge that we are all elected or nominated from various political parties and come from various constituencies. Thus, I implore all of us at all times to be guided by the supreme interest of our beloved motherland in dealing with matters tabled before us."

Moreover, the speaker implored all members to endeavour and ensure that the rules of debate as enshrined in the Standing Orders of this Assembly are respected and obeyed to the letter.

The speaker therefore encouraged new entrants to prepare and present statements on matters of the day and apply the Question Time well. "Your brilliant visibility will affect your re-election," he pointed out.

Furthermore, he noted that both the majority and the minority sides of the Assembly must be guided by the mandate given to the government to build a vibrant society anchored on the principles of fairness and equality of opportunities.

He said the promotion of good governance requires a parliament that can effectively perform the three core functions legislation, oversight, and representation. He urged all members to represent their people with dignity, purpose, and honour.

"Let Parliament continue to be a living embodiment of nation building, solidarity, and unity. We must endeavour to be seen as a moral powerhouse and a beacon of hope for all Gambians," Hon. Jatta affirmed.

In addition, the speaker said Gambians everywhere are looking up to Parliament and government for the solutions to the problems that confront them on a daily basis. "Our people expect us to help fix the economy, provide jobs for the unemployed, improve access and quality of our education, health care and above all give them hope. This is our mandate as a Government and as a Parliament."

Hon. Jatta posited that the sixth legislature is for the people of The Gambia and as a result, they expect all members to be honest, accountable and responsive to their needs. "I ask for cooperation from all and sundry to make our stewardship a success," he concluded.