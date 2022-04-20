Gambia: Ceesay Kunda Advises Against Hate Speeches, Tribalism

19 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

The Ceesay Kunda Family Association has called on all liked minded associations, religious leaders, political leaders, regional authorities and the government to join them in the cause of preaching for peace and national unity but also strongly advised against use of hate speech and tribalism as it has no room in The Gambia.

The association said looking at the political situation of the country in the past and present, they are deeply concerned.

The family said in this regard are taking center stage as an association to preach for national peace and unity as the nation just concluded its Parliamentary Elections.

"We will assure the public that all tribes, ethnic and Imams bearing the Ceesay surname will take responsibility of preaching peace and unity and condemn all kind of tribalism and hate speech through our various groups, sermons and family gatherings."

