Gambia: 3 Die in Road Accident

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday 15th April 2022 has claimed the lives of three individuals, Police have confirmed to The Point.

Police spokesperson Supt. Lamine Njie said the accident occurred around Buffer Zone involving a truck and a van.

Police have immediately opened an investigation into the incident as victims were evacuated to the hospital.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed, the moving truck fell on the van which was standing off the road resulting in casualties.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The public, particularly drivers are advised to exercise due care and diligence while driving on our roads at all times.