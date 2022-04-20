Gambia: 3 Die in Road Accident

19 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The accident happened in the early hours of Friday 15th April 2022 has claimed the lives of three individuals, Police have confirmed to The Point.

Police spokesperson Supt. Lamine Njie said the accident occurred around Buffer Zone involving a truck and a van.

Police have immediately opened an investigation into the incident as victims were evacuated to the hospital.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations revealed, the moving truck fell on the van which was standing off the road resulting in casualties.

Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The public, particularly drivers are advised to exercise due care and diligence while driving on our roads at all times.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X