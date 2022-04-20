Zimbabwe: Brent Excited By Namibia Tri-Series

NEW Zimbabwe women's national cricket team coach Gary Brent is excited to lead the team on his first assignment in the Capricorn Triangular Series that begins in Namibia today.

The team left early yesterday and arrived in Namibia's capital Windhoek late afternoon after a lengthy stopover in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will face hosts Namibia and Uganda in the week-long tournament that will see the teams playing each other thrice in round-robin games before the final.

"We have arrived in Namibia and we are certainly being looked after well. We are at the prestigious Safari Hotel here in Windhoek," said Brent.

"So I am excited about what's in store for us in the next couple of days. I do expect us to play well. We have been playing well in the warm ups leading to this. The camp seems relaxed, which is great. So we have high hopes in the coming days."

The Lady Chevrons will play Namibia in their opening match of the tournament this afternoon (2:30pm).

Brent is leading a squad of 15 players led by veterans Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Chipo Mugeri and Pellagia Mujaji. They also have two foreign-based players Sharne Mayers and Anesu Mushangwe.

Teenagers Michelle Mavunga and Kellis Ndlovu, who are the youngest members of the team, are making their debut trip.

Mavunga was Bowler of tournament in the recent domestic Women's T20 Cup while Ndlovu was Player and Batter of tournament.

Zimbabwe Squad:

Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Lorryn Phiri, Chipo Mugeri, Michelle Mavunga, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kellis Ndlovu, Precious Marange, Pellagia Mujaji, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Anesu Mushangwe.