Zimbabwe: Makwara Excited After Turning Pro

Several — TIME Zimbabwe Ladies stroke play winner Shamiso Quien Makwara believes it is all systems go r after she joined the bandwagon of local golfers turning professional.

Makwara, a product of Jessy Nyakatawa's Borrowdale Brooke Academy, played her first competitive professional tournament at the recently held Harare Open.

The Hatcliffe-bred golfer, who has represented Zimbabwe, was excited by her progress.

"I am very happy with turning professional and I am looking up to the challenge. It will be difficult to play in the professional circuit but I will work hard.

"I am very thankful to the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association for affording us a chance to join the association and we will make our presence felt as women. I got so much encouragement from my mentor "Mama" Jessy as she has thrived to see golf improve in the country," she said.

Before Makwara turned professional, Nyakatawa, Loice Chingono, Claire Minter and Rhoda Muridzo were the only local professional female golfers.

Makwara, who has faced tough competition from Batsirai Tilowakuti and Yolanda Mubaiwa, is hopeful her career will progress in the right direction. She said she was looking forward to bright prospects for women golfers under the new executive in the ZPGA.

"I have faith with the new executive ushered in and I hope we will get far. There are golfers and they know where we want to be and I hope the corporate work will come with their full support," said Makwara.

As the Zimbabwe Professional Golfers Association grows, they have managed to lure women golfers to join the association, with the recently elected president Simon Chigorimbo saying it was a good move for the sport.