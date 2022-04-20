Zimbabwe: Benza Happy With Wins

HERENTALS Under-20 football team coach Paul Benza believes his penalty shootout wins over Black Mambas and Golden Eagles is part of the game and will make them work hard ahead of their next assignments.

The Young Students, as Herentals Under-20 are known by their fans, had a busy Easter holiday schedule as they took on Black Mambas in the Axis Solutions Cup on Saturday before they played Golden Eagles on Monday in the Harare Metropolitan Independence Cup.

By winning the match against Black Mambas at Morris Depot, Herentals booked a place for a semi-final clash with Simba Bhora in the Axis Solutions Cup.

Herentals Under-20 had to win two battles from the penalty spot in the Axis Solutions Cup and the Harare Metropolitan Independence Cup.

On Saturday, the Young Students managed to beat Black Mambas 4-3 in the penalty shootout after the two sides had finished 1-1 in regulation time while they went on to beat Golden Eagles 3-1 on penalties as well after the match had ended 2-2 at Glamis Arena on Monday.

Benza, whose side is on the driving seat on the league table, will have an upper hand against Simba Bhora whom they defeated in the league.

"We are very excited by winning the first game of the knockout tournament and bagging the Harare Metropolitan Independence Cup. We are now looking forward to our next match against Simba Bhora. The games were tough but the boys fought hard to win and we are now focusing on our next assignments.

"The games against both teams came in quick succession but we managed to conquer fatigue and we now expect to progress to the next round. There were moments we should have won the matches in open play but we missed some chances.

"We will now prepare for the upcoming fixture which will be difficult one as well," said Benza.

Simba Bhora managed to book their place in the semi-finals of the Axis Solutions Cup by defeating Chegutu Pirates 4-0 with Barnabas Mushunje taking the man-of-the-match accolade.

Simba Bhora coach, Arthur Tutani, was also happy after their progression and said they were ready for any opponent as it is a cup game.

"We are now looking forward to our next match which will be a difficult one. The games are very tough but we will work hard," said Tutani.