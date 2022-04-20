Zimbabwe: Praises Overflow At Gospel Concert

It was all praises at the just-ended Easter concert hosted by interdenominational choral group, ZimPraise, at the Rainbow Towers on Monday.

The choral group launched its Season 13 audio/visual album and live DVD recording entitled "The Jesus Revolution", which was well attended.

What made the launch unique was that besides the music, they had an Easter play, taking their fans to the Bible story of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection.

Clad in all black, with the choir master in all white, the choristers put up a scintillating performance as it dished out old and new songs, rekindling the memory with their fans.

Lighting and sound work on stage was par excellence, confirming the organisers' indication that they took their time planning for the event. With well done rehearsals, they made sure they avoided mistakes.

The small dent on the show was that it started late than the scheduled time.

First up on the stage was Gospel DJ Unlocked, who played gospel hits in the auditorium, warming up the stage for the Zimpraise Choir.

Well, her energetic and vibe act was a show stopper for the fans. To continue setting the holy mood, gospel singer Jonah Chivasa of the "Ndozvinoita Nyasha" fame wowed the crowd with his songs.

Zimpraise made a grand entrance with a powerful worship song. The guests were kept on their feet as they sang along to the songs.

And crowds' favourite was one of the choristers, Mellissa Makwasha, who is married to founder of the group, Joseph Madziyire.

Makwasha, who has made a name on social media with her singing, educating and empowering the girl child as "mother advisor", put her powerful voice to good effect and managed to relate well with the crowd.

Then the icing on the cake was the performance by seasoned artiste Jah Prayzah, who appeared as surprise act.

He put up a thrilling show as he performed "Miteuro" and "Chikomo".

Jah Prayzah drove the fans into a frenzy with his act. Besides Jah Prayzah making a special appearance, United Kingdom-based diva Ivy Kombo Kasi ensured that she still relevant in the gospel music circles as she put up a splendid show.

She performed "Chitsidzo" in front of the receptive, jovial fans.

Hip-hop singer Mudiwa Hood was another performer who did well with a number of his songs, especially the popular "Ndaita Mari".

The show was hosted by radio and television personality Rebecca Muchenje Kucherera, affectionately known as Becky K, and South African-based Zimbabwean media personality, Tich Mawoni.

Speaking on the sidelines of the show, Madziyire said it was a flawless event.

"I planned this event in less than two weeks and was overwhelmed, but happy that it all went according to plan," he said. "Thank you people for the love. I felt it last night (Monday) and I appreciate you all."