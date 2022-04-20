Zimbabwe: Border Jumper Intercepted With 26kg Mbanje

An 18-year-old cross border jumper was last week arrested in Beitbridge for illegally possessing 26kg of mbanje.

Timothy Mpofu (18) was intercepted by the police while in possession of the mbanje packed in 10 black plastic bags and stashed in a sack containing blankets.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Mpofu was arrested on Friday at Malindi having crossed the border through an illegal crossing point.

Police in Beatrice have arrested Blessing Mutambi (18), Prosper Mutini (25), Patrick Chirata (44), Mathius Nziramasanga (67), Charles Matema (55), Kandai Chirata (18), Joseph Moyo (59), Enock Tafireyi (38) and a juvenile aged 17, in connection with several cases of stock theft which occurred around Beatrice from October 2021 to this month.

So far the suspects are being linked to five cases of stock theft during which 66 cattle were stolen.

The police have recovered 37 cattle from the suspects. Police in Hatfield are investigating a case of theft of a firearm where a security guard who was guarding premises at Little Matopos offered shelter to an unknown man who appeared desperate.

The man asked to be escorted into a nearby bushy area where he intended to relieve himself but while they were on their way the man snatched the security guard's BSA 12 bore shot gun and ran away.

Police are investigating a robbery case where a 31-year-old Harare taxi driver lost a Toyota Spacio vehicle to three unknown robbers last Wednesday around 1am.

The driver was hired by the three at Mbudzi Roundabout on the pretext that they wanted to be taken to Amsterdam Park in Harare.

Along the way the three attacked the driver and stole the vehicle.