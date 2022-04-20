Zimbabwe: Muzinda Gets U.S.$100 000 Sponsorship

IT seems doors are opening for US-based Zimbabwean female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda after she secured a sponsorship deal worth over US$100 000 from the owners of California-based company Custom Upfits, Todd and Julie Ford.

Muzinda announced the development on her Facebook page yesterday and described the sponsorship deal as her biggest so far.

The sponsorship package includes two brand new racing bikes, a practice bike and a van, among other things.

"Easter is time of hope and new beginnings! It takes years of knocking doors, promises, disappointments and rejections.

"My team secured my biggest sponsorship deal worth over 100k USD of a brand new Motovan custom-made with garage, sleeper, half kitchen and high tech entertainment system from Todd and Julie Ford the owners of a California based company, Custom Upfits, plus two brand new racing bikes, one racing bike and a practice bike supported by Husqvarna Factory Racing.

"I am super excited that when l was testing the bikes over the weekend (in California), where the Fords flew me with my dad, it was like a dream.

"Am thankful to this wonderful family for including me in their family and always gives thanks to God.

"Can't wait to go back racing," Muzinda said.

Her father, Tawanda, confirmed the sponsorship package to The Herald yesterday from their base in Florida, United States, and said it will give his daughter a major lift this season.

Todd and Julie Ford own Custom Upfits, a family owned company.

In their West Sacramento, West California facility, Custom Upfits specialises in building custom platforms for mobile wheel and paint repair business, mobile tyre and oil services businesses.

The announcement of Muzinda's latest sponsorship deal comes a few days after securing another deal with global clothing and protective gear manufacturer, Alpinestar.

Alpinestar are set to dress the 17-year-old for the upcoming season.

The giant motorsport gear manufactures, founded in 1963 in Italy, provides gear for some of the best athletes in motorsport including six-time MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez and Rally Raid athlete, multiple ISDE gold medallist and the 2021 Dakar winner Kevin Benavides, among others.

Muzinda has been making headlines on and off the race track because of her exploits.

Her passion for the sport from back home, at a young age, and managing to find her way in the male-dominated field have not gone unnoticed over the years.

Her profile continues to grow and the coming on board of sponsors should spur the rider who dreams of becoming a world champion.

In 2017, Muzinda became the first female winner of a race heat in Great Britain when she competed in the British Masters Kids National Motocross Championships in Motoland Mildenhall track. It remains one of her major career highlights so far.

Muzinda moved to the United States in 2019 hoping for better opportunities as she pursues her dream of becoming one of the top motocross rider in the world.

Prior to her relocation, Muzinda dominated local competitions, mostly competing with the boys and her move to the United States is also expected to give her the competition she needs to attain her goals.

Last year she competed in the Bartow Motocross Championship Series in Florida where she won a number of races in the 125cc Class, racing against both men and women.

She made the BBC's 100 Women 2021 list and she was early this month named among top 100 inspirational women by UK-based magazine -- March8.

The list included leading sports personalities like American tennis legend Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, Naomi Osaka and Irish professional boxer Katie Taylor.