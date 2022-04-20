Zimbabwe: Balakasi Eyes Axis Solutions Golden Boot

SIMBA Bhora striker Tinashe Balakasi has set his sights on winning the Northern Region Division One Soccer League's Axis Solutions Super 8 Golden Boot award after bagging a brace in their quarter-final clash against Chegutu Pirates over the weekend.

The Shamva-based side beat Chegutu Pirates 4-0 to advance to the semi-finals where they will meet Herentals Under-20 who prevailed on penalties over Black Mambas to set a potentially thrilling last four tie with Simba Bhora.

But it was Balakasi who made his intentions clear after scoring twice to immediately shoot to the top of the charts although four teams are still to meet in the other two quarter-finals.

Ngezi Platinum Under-19 are scheduled to host Golden Eagles at Baobab on Saturday before Commando Bullets and Trojan Stars face-off at Trojan a day later to determine the other two semi-finalists of the US$20 000 tournament.

The former CAPS United forward Balakasi has hogged the limelight in the Northern Region Division One Soccer League after scoring 18 goals in 16 league games and he has carried the form into the Axis Solutions Super 8 Cup.

The tournament is being contested for by the eight teams that occupied the top eight places in the league in the first 16 games this season.

"I am employed to score goals and for me scoring is natural. I work hard every day to perfect my scoring form," said Balakasi.

"It is no secret that I am aiming to win the top scorer's award in this tournament. That is my aim, but of course that hinges on my team advancing to the furthest stage of the competition.

"I obviously put the team first, I want to help the team win this tournament by putting in everything that I can.

"But I want to score goals, as many as I can manage, in every game. There are only three matches in this competition if a team reaches the final and I need to score goals in all of them.

"The match against Chegutu Pirates is already water under the bridge and I am glad I managed to score twice in that game. I am already aiming to score and help my team beat Herentals Under-20. We are ready for that match.

"I am working to ensure that I can take the same form I have in the league into the tournament. I have scored 18 in the league and I also want to continue scoring in this tournament."

The Axis Solutions Super 8 tournament is attracting scouts, including those from outside the country, amid expectations some players will end up in greener pastures.