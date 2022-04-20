Zimbabwe: Bosso Bask in Uhuru Cup Glow

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu says their Presidential Independence Day Cup final triumph over local Premiership football rivals Dynamos has set the right tonic for their season.

Bosso inflicted some revenge from the previous seasons over their traditional nemesis when they earned a 1-0 victory at Barbourfields on Monday.

Forward Stanley Ngala scored the goal which made all the difference.

That the Bulawayo giants were facing the Glamour Boys in an Independence Day Cup final at their home turf in a year the national Independence celebrations were held in Bulawayo for the first time ever spiced the victory further for Mpofu.

And for a coach, who is slowly building a competitive team whose sunburn supporters are not so patient, the win gave him a huge sigh and motivation too.

"As Highlanders Football Club, we badly needed this victory over Dynamos. Our rivalries are well documented and we wouldn't lose at our fortress," said Mpofu.

"Look, Dynamos is a very good team overall. They are a complete set and you need that tactical acumen to outwit them.

"They are well drilled and the match was very tense so to speak. It was a top, top match, both sets of players wanted to win and they played really well.

"But my boys gave a good shift, stuck to instruction and played with so much purpose and that way, they were able to win the match. We are very happy as a club and as a coach I am also happy."

Mpofu said the victory over Dynamos should spur Bosso in the league.

The Bulawayo team, who last won the league title in 2006, had a false start to the season and they haven't yet hit the right chords.

Although the Bulawayo side have gone for five league matches without losing, they haven't yet hit top form given three of those five games, including the last one against Cranborne Bullets, were draws.

There is some pressure coming from the fans and Mpofu knows the task of leading Bosso is no walk in the park.

"Bosso is a big team and always associated with pressure on the need to deliver.

"You cannot afford two days of celebrating one victory for some tasks will be lying ahead.

"Those tasks are always there and should be completed. As I said earlier, yes, the victory over Dynamos is a confidence booster on our part. Remember Dynamos are leading the pack in the league and beating them in any competition and at any stage tells a story about your capabilities.

"And just beating Dynamos is something worth celebrating because they, together with us, are the biggest on land and beating them is a testament. We are all hoping to take it from there, take the same confidence levels we displayed against Dynamos into the league. The marathon is tough and we also need to be tough."

Bosso are heading straight into the Lion's den at Mandava this coming to face FC Platinum.

The latter haven't had a dream start to the season but they are starting to gel and Highlanders will need to be at their best on Saturday if they are to pick the points at one of the most difficult venues in the country.

Interestingly, Mpofu will be facing Norman Mapeza whom he was under-studying at the African Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in the Warriors set-up.

The two coaches are very much in good books and it will be interesting to see how their clash goes.

"FC Platinum are difficult to play against. They are very dangerous at Mandava but well, we have our targets to meet and we need to fashion out something there.

"They have a good coach in Norman Mapeza too. But we will play our normal game and see what happens."

Interestingly, Bosso's goalscorer against Dynamos on Monday, Ngala, will be making an emotional return to a club which rarely used him during his short stint in Zvishavane.

Utility player Rahman Kutsanzira will also be returning at a venue he commands so much respect after playing some key roles in FC Platinum's title charge in 2019.

While Bosso are bracing up for a tough challenge in Zvishavane, Dynamos will be looking to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they host Manica Diamonds at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

CAPS United will be away to Triangle while Ngezi Platinum Stars have a date with ZPC Kariba at Nyamhunga.

Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Saturday: Tenax v Yadah (Sakubva); Harare City v Black Rhinos (NSS); FC Platinum v Highlanders (Mandava); ZPC Kariba v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamunga); Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve).

Sunday: Dynamos v Manica Diamonds (NSS); Triangle v CAPS United (Gibbo); Cranborne Bullets v Herentals (Sakubva); Byo Chiefs v Whawha (Luveve).