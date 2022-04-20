Zimbabwe: Bus Crew in Court Over Smuggling

20 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

A cross-border bus driver and his conductor appeared in court yesterday on allegations of smuggling energy drinks, beer and groceries from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

Samuel Matengu (37) and Taurai Mhlanga (36) were not asked to plead when they appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with smuggling and were remanded in custody to today for their bail application.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, prosecuting, alleged that March 18 this year at around 12:30am, Mhlanga and Mutengu were driving along High Glen Road in Harare where officers from ZACC were undertaking an anti-smuggling operation.

ZACC officers attempted to intercept the two as they were on their way from Beitbridge with Mutengu driving the bus, registration number AFJ 5191, with trailer, registration number AEZ 6969.

They were allegedly instructed to stop the bus for a search but drove on, knowing that they were carrying contraband. Officers from ZACC, with the help of other teams who were part of the operation, intercepted the bus along Bulawayo Road.

Upon being stopped, the two refused to open the bus doors after told to do so by the ZACC officers, who had properly identified themselves. So the officers had to force themselves onto the bus, resulting in the arrest of the two.

The ZACC officers recovered 300 cases of Dragon energy drinks, 23 luggage bags, 14 cases of Windhoek beer and 500 boxes of Maq washing powder. Most of the goods are listed under prohibited commodities and they were not declared.

The goods have since been placed under Zimra custody for valuation and further inspection.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X