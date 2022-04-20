Zimbabwe: Bus Crew in Court Over Smuggling

A cross-border bus driver and his conductor appeared in court yesterday on allegations of smuggling energy drinks, beer and groceries from South Africa into Zimbabwe.

Samuel Matengu (37) and Taurai Mhlanga (36) were not asked to plead when they appeared before regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with smuggling and were remanded in custody to today for their bail application.

Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, prosecuting, alleged that March 18 this year at around 12:30am, Mhlanga and Mutengu were driving along High Glen Road in Harare where officers from ZACC were undertaking an anti-smuggling operation.

ZACC officers attempted to intercept the two as they were on their way from Beitbridge with Mutengu driving the bus, registration number AFJ 5191, with trailer, registration number AEZ 6969.

They were allegedly instructed to stop the bus for a search but drove on, knowing that they were carrying contraband. Officers from ZACC, with the help of other teams who were part of the operation, intercepted the bus along Bulawayo Road.

Upon being stopped, the two refused to open the bus doors after told to do so by the ZACC officers, who had properly identified themselves. So the officers had to force themselves onto the bus, resulting in the arrest of the two.

The ZACC officers recovered 300 cases of Dragon energy drinks, 23 luggage bags, 14 cases of Windhoek beer and 500 boxes of Maq washing powder. Most of the goods are listed under prohibited commodities and they were not declared.

The goods have since been placed under Zimra custody for valuation and further inspection.