Kenya: Why 16 Counties Are Facing Drought in Kenya

18 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Government has warned that the drought situation is worsening in 16 of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counties in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) noted seven counties including Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo, and Turkana are in the alarm Drought Phase

The remaining nine counties which include Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru, Nyeri, and West Pokot are in the Alert Drought Phase.

Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Embu (Mbeere), and Tana River counties are in the Normal Drought Phase.

The NMDA says Wajir East and Mandera East are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The agency stated that it is monitoring Mandera, Laikipia, Samburu, Wajir Baringo, Isiolo, Kwale, Marsabit, and West Pokot which are experiencing Severe to Moderate vegetation deficit hence need activation of response plans.

The worsening drought situation is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with the previous two failed consecutive seasons and late-onset of the 2022 long rains season.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X