Kenya: Why 16 Counties Are Facing Drought in Kenya

Nairobi — The Government has warned that the drought situation is worsening in 16 of the 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands counties in the country.

In a statement to newsrooms, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) noted seven counties including Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Samburu, Isiolo, Baringo, and Turkana are in the alarm Drought Phase

The remaining nine counties which include Garissa, Kilifi, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Meru, Nyeri, and West Pokot are in the Alert Drought Phase.

Kajiado, Narok, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Embu (Mbeere), and Tana River counties are in the Normal Drought Phase.

The NMDA says Wajir East and Mandera East are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The agency stated that it is monitoring Mandera, Laikipia, Samburu, Wajir Baringo, Isiolo, Kwale, Marsabit, and West Pokot which are experiencing Severe to Moderate vegetation deficit hence need activation of response plans.

The worsening drought situation is attributed to the poor performance of the 2021 short rains coupled with the previous two failed consecutive seasons and late-onset of the 2022 long rains season.