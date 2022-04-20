Ghana: Han Elite Education Complex Observes Traditional Day

20 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Han Elite Education Complex at the Akotsi Junction in the Central Region, last Thursday observed its Traditional Day to project the rich Ghanaian culture to its stakeholders.

Dressed in their various costumes, the pupils entertained the crowd with various songs and cultural display.

The day is set aside to make the pupils and students to display and learn more about their cultural diversity, including their languages, costumes and their foods.

It was meant to imbibe the spirit of the Ghanaian cultural diversity in the school pupils at the formative years so that they project it to the outside world.

The headmistress of the school, Mrs Portia Eduah, praised the pupils for the show of their diversity and urged them to respect and accord recognition to their various cultures to bring out the best of the Ghanaian in them.

