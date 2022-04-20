Ghana: Mohammed Foundation Donates Food Packs to Nima Polyclinic

20 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

The Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema - Ghana Branch, on Friday donated food packs to patients of the Nima Polyclinic in Accra, as part of the foundation's Ramadan project aimed at reaching out to its stakeholders.

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Lamane Ouaadil, the President of the foundation, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim and Dr Nasiba Tahir, a coordinator presented the food packs to the management.

Sheikh Mustapha noted that Ramadan was a period of sharing, and the foundation thought it wise to reach out to the patients.

The senior medical officer of the polyclinic, Dr Alexander Balinia Adda, thanked the foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the patients.

He appealed to the foundation to support the polyclinic in addressing some of its infrastructure challenges to meet the growing healthcare needs of the people.

The ambassador expressed appreciation to the management and staff of the polyclinic for their good works and pledged to reach out to Moroccan companies and other charity organisations to come to the aid of the polyclinic.

Dr Adda earlier conducted the team from the foundation round to acquaint itself with the facility.

