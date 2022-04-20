Ghana: 200 Zongo Communities in 6 Regions to Benefit From E-WASH Project

Two hundred Zongo communities in six regions are to benefit from an E-WASH project under which toilet facilities, water systems and hygiene education will be provided.

The Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat has entered into an agreement with the Global Communities-Ghana, an international NGO, to implement the USAID's Enhancing Water Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) activity.

The Chief Director at the Office of the President, Mr Henry Wood, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat, while the Country Director of Global Communities-Ghana, MrAlberto Wilde, initialled for his agency.

Under the MoU, Global Communities-Ghana and ZICDS will select communities based on their Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) need in collaboration with key stakeholders including Members of Parliament, MMDCEs and other opinion leaders.

In his remarks, Mr Wilde noted that the E-WASH was to accelerate sustainable improvement in sanitation and access to water and ensure improved hygiene behaviour in targeted districts of the Northern, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Savannah and Oti regions.

"Throughout the five-year period, the project will partner the government of Ghana to enhance governance in planning for WASH delivery services, and strengthen sustainable WASH financing, improve private sector engagement, and accelerate the adoption of convenient and safe WASH behaviours," he said.

On his part, Mr Wood noted that Zongo and Inner-City Development Secretariat (ZICDS) used to be a ministry, and indicated that it was because of the importance that the President attached to the development of Zongo communities and inner cities that he brought ZICDS strictly under his purview.

Mr Wood said the government was proud that global communities had partnered ZICDS for the E-WASH project to improve living conditions in Zongos and inner cities.

"We all know the current situation in Zongo communities and inner cities. We will be grateful if other agencies will also come on board to help achieve the President's objective for the secretariat," he urged.

Mr Wood said the government was happy that the concentration of the project was in the Northern Region, where a lot of efforts are being made by the government to improve standard of living.

The Coordinator of the Zongo and Inner Cities Development Secretariat, Mr Ben Abdallah Banda, welcomed the partnership which he said was a catalyst to enhance the living standards of Zongo dwellers with respect to WASH activities.

"Day in day out and year in, year out, the government of the day pumps in a lot of money into drilling mechanised boreholes and also making sure that the people have access to hospitals, the sanitary conditions of the people are better, so that at the end of the day, the living conditions of the people are also better. That's exactly what the MoU is intended to achieve".

In his contribution, the CEO of Zongo Development Fund,ObrempongDr Arafat SulemanaAbdulai, said the fund had already executed a greater number of projects in the areas of sanitation and water provisions, adding that the MoU would give a push to the work of ZoDF towards improving the living conditions in Zongos.