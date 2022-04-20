Ghana: WAGP Sets Highest Monthly Average Records of Gas Supply

West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) has set the highest monthly average record of 215 Million Standard Cubic Feet per day of gas (MMscfd) delivery to customers last month.

This saw the highest one-day peak of 258 MMscfd given the history of gas supply challenges on the WAGP in the past.

The Managing Director of the West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), Mr Gregory Germani, disclosed this at the 10th Anniversary celebration of the commencement of Commercial Operations of the Company in Tema.

WAPCo owns and operates WAGP - a regional infrastructure linking natural gas resources to customers with a growing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy in the West African sub-region, especially in Ghana.

He said these developments constituted remarkable progress, demonstrating how gas supply prospects on the WAGP had evolved, and reflecting how hard they had worked to overcome previous vulnerabilities.

"Additionally, the WAGP has transitioned into a multi-shipper environment, allowing access to multiple supply sources of natural gas to multiple customers," he added.

Mr Germani indicated that WAPCo's tariffs were now "more competitive, fair and transparent," assuring adequate and meaningful returns on investment.

He said in an effort to help build capacity in the gas sector, most of in-country job vacancies were filled locally.

"Our social interventions are driven by our solid relationships with our communities, and WAPCo has a longstanding commitment to providing critical support to help advance social progress in these communities," he said.

He acknowledged the achievement chalked with its stakeholders with support from the government through the Ministry of Energy and other partners, as an extension of the WAGP had been completed as part of the larger Takoradi to Tema Interconnection Project (TTIP).

"This has added Ghana's natural gas resources to supply customers on the WAGP," he stated.

The Chief Executive of Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, said WAPCo had proven to be a responsible national gas transporter attaining enviable levels in safety, technical, environmental and social standards despite the challenges.

"We at the VRA are proud that through our power operations and commitments as foundation customer since the inception of WAPCo, other significant value chain has been able to also utilise the pipeline to commercialise and monetise the natural gas resources in the sub region," he stated.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, called on WAPCo and the gas producers to review their business plans with the view to taking advantage of new emerging markets.

"Whilst pursuing our resolve to find innovative ways of financing gas projects in line with our policy to develop our gas resources as transition fuel for the transformation of our economies," he added.