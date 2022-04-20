Ghana: TV3 Launches 25 Years of Excellence in Broadcasting

20 April 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

TV3, Ghana's leading broadcast network, owned by Media General (MG) Ghana Limited, has launched activities to mark the celebration of its 25th anniversary at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who was the special guest of honour, officially unveiled the anniversary logo and launched the anniversary celebration with support from the Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Mrs Beatrice Agyeman Abbey and media industry executives.

The event was attended by government officials, representatives of communication sector organisations, clients and media partners

Activities planned for the year-long celebration include, entertainment programmes, interactions with stakeholders, loyalty reward activities for viewers and social responsibility activities.

The anniversary celebration will be climaxed with a recognition and awards dinner in October this year to appreciate partners, clients, friends, stakeholders and long serving staff of Media General and TV3 for their support over the years and to seek their continued support into the future.

TV3 started on air transmission in October 1997, with a mission to be the "First in News, Best in Entertainment". 25 years on, through hard work, dedication and commitment to its vision and mission, TV3 has been recognized both home and abroad as Ghana's leading television network.

TV3 has successfully achieved its vision of being the premium brand and most watched television station that is creating and delivering high-quality media content that informs, educates, and entertains its viewers

Launching the event, MrOppong Nkrumah congratulated TV 3 for its quality delivery since it started operating and encouraged management and staff to strive for more quality and unique programmes as it progresses into the future.

Mrs Abbey expressed gratitude to Almighty God for what TV 3 has accomplished in these 25 years. She thanked partners, clients and stakeholders for their support and contributions to TV 3 that enabled the network to become the premium brand and leader in broadcasting.

She also thanked the board, management and staff for their dedicated and hard-work, which had brought the network to its present position and assured stakeholders that TV3 would continue to bring creativity and innovation into its programming for the benefit of clients and the viewing public.

"We are excited at how far the network has come and what it has been able to achieve. TV3, is poised to create new standards and experiences for viewers and stakeholders in the country as our award winning channel celebrate 25 years and consolidate our leadership in the broadcast sector of the country," she said.

Mrs Agyeman said "we look forward in courage to the next 25 years and beyond. TV 3 remains committed to using our channel as a tool to contribute to the development of individuals, communities, businesses and the country through quality and exciting content".

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X