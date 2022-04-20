Ghana: Gospel Partners Mission School Cries for Help

The Authorities of the Gospel Partners Mission School have called on benevolent donors to help in the development of infrastructure at the school premises located at Amanfro, a suburb of Adentan-Dodowa, Accra.

The mission school lacks amenities including a science laboratory, playground, library among others.

The schools which use a church premise for its academic studies have fewer structuresto contain the pupils to enhance effective teaching and learning.

In order to improve the teaching and learning conditions of the Gospel Partners Mission School, the authorities are in need of a 4-storey building to help facilitate quality services for the pupils.

The insufficient space in terms of classrooms compels the pupils to study in an open church space which is divided by a wooden board.

Though the school has committed and dedicated teaching and non-teaching staff, the school needs a smooth and harmonious space to create an enabling environment to harness the talents of the pupils for a better tomorrow.

According to Pastor Joshua Appiah, it was very important to take the interest of a child's education at heart in order for them to become useful citizens to society, hence they must be accorded with the best of education.

Pastor Appiah who is the head patron of the school gave a clarion call to education stakeholders, enthusiasts and benevolent individuals or organisation to help in addressing the challenges, to create an enabling environment for the pupils of the school to have a taste and feel of an abridged learning environment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He observed that the pupils were very good and would need more assistance in terms of infrastructure to enable them to excel in their academic endeavours as they prepared for external examinations, including the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr AfenyoSitsofe, a supervisor /teacher at the school indicated that the pupils paid very minimal fees and some did not even pay anything, but the school authorities ensured the welfare of these children to improve on their academic abilities.

He lamented that, due to unavailability of windows at the primary sections, classes were usually marred by rainfalls and heavy storm, and made a passionate appeal to donors to come to their aid to alleviate such phenomenon.

The school supervisor said that regardless of the lack of amenities in the school, the children were engaged in extra curriculum activities to maintain healthy lifestyles of the pupils.