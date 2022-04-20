Ghana: Foodstuff Prices Escalate On Markets!

Prices of foodstuffs have significantly increased at some market centres across the country, attributed mainly to the hike in fuel prices, a market survey conducted by the Ghanaian Times has found.

RAISSA SAMBOU reports from Kasoa and Akwelley markets in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region that traders have blamed the situation on the cost of transport, adding that the Easter celebrations had also triggered increases in basic consumables.

At the Akwelley market, a sack of onions which the traders said used to be sold at GH¢350.00 about two months ago is now sold between GH¢450.00 and GH¢500.00 while a bag of maize currently goes for GH¢600.00, double the price last year at GH¢300.

A five litre gallon of palm oil which used to be GH¢70.00 has now been priced at GH¢85.00 and a crate of egg which was sold at GH¢15 or GH¢12 depending on the size of the eggs was now being sold between GH¢26.00 or GH¢30.00.

The Ghanaian Times observed that a medium size bucket full of garden eggs was being sold at GH¢50.00 instead of the GH¢35.00 which was being charged for the same quantity of garden eggs about six weeks ago, while a tuber of yam which went for GH¢8.00 last December now sells at GH¢15.00.

The traders and some buyers appealed to authorities to implement policies to reduce the rate at which prices of goods and services kept increasing by the day.

Auntie Victoria Boateng who trades in tomatoes at the Kasoa old market said though there was supply of the vegetables all the time, the price kept increasing, adding that she bought a box of fresh tomatoes for GH¢300 last week Monday "But when I went for another consignment on Monday, I bought each box for GH¢400.00, despite the fact that prices of some major food items had increased, this current increment is because of the Easter celebrations," she said.

The buyers lamented that times were hard and fending for their families had become difficult due to how prices of goods and services keep shooting up.

Mr Roland Mensah, a pupil teacher, lamented that any time he visited the market to restock groceries at home; he was faced with new prices which he described as quite disturbing.

ABIGAIL ARTHUR AND ANITA ANKRAH report thata tuber of yam at the Agbogbloshie, Adenta, Madina, Mallam, Kaneshie, Odawna (Circle) markets, the Accra Central Business District (CBD) and the Kasoa Market, now has increased in twofold from GH₵5 last year to GH₵10.

Beans sold for GH₵6 now goes for GH₵8 depending on the size of cup, groundnut GH₵4 and above, gari at GH₵3 and above while an "olonka" of maize, which last year was GH₵7 now sells at GH₵15 and beyond.

Five sizeable tubers of cassava sells at GH₵20 and upwards, five fingers of plantain sells at GH₵50 and beyond as against GH₵30 last year, six pieces of okro sells at GH₵5 and beyond while oil sells at GH₵7 and beyond depending on the size of the bottle.

A 5kg bag of rice last year sold at GH₵30 now sells at GH₵45 and beyond, a small sized basket of tomatoes which could sell between GH₵50 and GH₵ last year, now sells at GH₵80 and above.

A crate of egg is now selling at GH₵25 and beyond from initial starting prices of GH₵18 and GH₵19 at some places depending on the size of the eggs.

Taro leaves (kontomire) now sell at GH₵8 and beyond at some markets meanwhile it was 3 for GH₵5 last year, bell peppers sell at GH₵2 and beyond, same for ginger and garden eggs while turkey berry (beduru or Kwahu nsusuaa) is sold at GH₵1 up from 50Gp last year.

One can get three oranges at GH₵3 but last year three pieces was GH₵1.50, bell peppers at the same amount, pineapple per one previously sold at GH₵3 now sells at GH₵ 5 and beyond, same for bananas. Avocado which last year was sold at GH₵1 is now GHC3 and above, pawpaw now sells at GH₵2 and beyond, velvet tamarind (yooyi) which last year was sold at GH₵1 is now selling at GH¢2 and above, while salmon as at last year sold as GH₵5 now sells at GH₵7 and beyond.

Ms Vanessa Ansah told the Ghanaian Times at the Accra CBD that she had to cut down on the quantity of items she had come to buy at the market, because the prices were beyond her budget.

She indicated that she had been there just a week ago only to come again and prices of items had gone up, adding that "I sell food, so if the items keep increasing like this then I also have to be increasing my price lists and that is affecting my clients' base."

Mrs Adobea Kumah, a trader at the Mallam Market, said the government had to, as a matter of urgency, do something to help Ghanaians because the "hardship" in the country was heightening.

She said things like the increment of commodities which was a consequence of high petroleum prices was making the government unpopular for which reason something had to be done.

Edward Kwarteng, a dealer in unisex belts, bags and shoes at Kaneshie, said he was astonished at the rate at which prices shoot up every now and then, adding that he had no option than to add up to his selling prices so he could make profits.

At the Odawna (Circle) Market, Agya Poku said the increase in prices had "grown from bad to worse," hence the need for something to be done about it.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LYDIA DARLINGTON FORDJOUR reports from the Wa Central Market, the capital of the Upper West Region, that a five-litre bottle of cooking oil was now sold at GH₵87.00, up from GH₵85.00 last week and GH₵65.00 a month ago, while a 25 KG of parboiled rice now sells at between GH₵160.00 and GH₵165.00, depending on the shop as against GH₵140.00 for the same product a few days back.

Imported long grain rice on the other hand, now sells between GH₵210.00 and GH₵250.00 when the same 25kg product was sold between GH₵190.00 and GH₵220.00 a week ago.

Madam Memunatu Askila who owned one of the shops, told the Ghanaian Times that the increment was as a result of the high cost involved in transporting the goods from Accra and Kumasi to the Upper West Region.

Crates of eggs ranged between GH₵30.00 and GH₵35.00 depending on the size as against GH₵26.00 and GH₵30.00 two months ago.

Ms Safia Abdulai who traded in the aforementioned commodities said even though sales had reduced due to the increased prices, she had no choice than to increase the prices to maximise profit.

Ms Mariama, a dealer in grains and cereals, said prices of her wares had increased steadily, stating that a bowl of maize sold at GH₵10.00 whereas a bowl of millet sold at GH₵15.00 as against GH₵8.00 and GH₵10.00 respectively some few days back.