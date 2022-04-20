Ghana: Sadaqat Train Presents Eatables to Wa Prisons

The Sadaqa Train Northern Sector, a non-governmental organisation, on Saturday donated food items to the Wa Prison, as its token for the upkeep of the inmates.

The items included two bags of rice, two bags of gari, one bag of beans and one gallon of vegetable oil.

Dr Ahmed Alhassan, President of the Sadaqa Train Northern Sector, who presented the items on behalf of the team, said it was meant to extend love, especially during Ramadan and reminded the inmates of the need to keep their hopes alive and be mindful that, some people out there had them in heart.

He also prayed for mercies, easiness for the inmates and strength and endurance for the officers to be able to take proper care of them. It was also to encourage inmates to exercise patience and never lose hope.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons, Musah Alhassan, who received the items on behalf of the prisons expressed appreciation to the team for putting smiles on the faces of the inmates.

The team also took opportunity to interact briefly with the inmates and delivered a sermon to them; christened "Hope, patience and Allah's mercy."

Other members of the team were Imam Dawud Zakaria Kishki,

Imam Haafiz Mankama; Deputy Imam; Dr Nu-Aim Alaru, Munaya Daud Saadugu, and Ruhia Shaiba Osman.

The rest were Alhassan Yussif, Mohammed Abass, Ismail Umar Farouk, Iszudeen Abdulai, all members of thhe Muslim Youth Association.