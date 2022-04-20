Kenya: Clergy Allied to Kagure Against Igathe Choice By Jubilee Party for Nairobi Governor's Seat

20 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Members of the clergy allied to Nairobi Governor aspirant Ann Kagure have opposed the move by the Jubilee Party to impose Polycarp Igathe and called for a fair and open process.

The members who are drawn from the Pentecostal movement led by Apostle Paul Oracle called for a transparent and fair process that will give all candidates an equal opportunity to compete for the seat.

The team said that they had endorsed Kagure as she ticks all the boxes, adding that she is a woman of God and has no integrity issues.

"Imposing a candidate denies Kenyans a right to choose their preferred candidate, it also denies an able woman leader an opportunity to vie," he stated.

On her part, Apostle Prudence Jackie said it's wrong to bring a candidate through the back door, adding that it's unfair for other able candidates.

"We condemn the shambolic process by the Jubilee party and for trying to bring an unknown candidate, who has not been vetted by Nairobi residents," she stated.

