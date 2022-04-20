Kenya: Govt Urged to Establish a Value Addition Centre for Juakali

Kisumu — Local artisans in Kibuye Juakali Market in Kisumu County have pleaded with the County Government to establish a value addition centre for their products.

Speaking to KNA, the chairman of the Kibuye Juakali Association Fredrick Ragot said that the sector has the potential of being the economic backbone of the region since it produces quality products that are sold across the country and even in the international market.

"The jikos and the karayas are our biggest products, being that we supply both domestic and commercial clients. With the jikos you see around, our fabricators have put into consideration the changing environmental and climatic conditions. Here, we have eco-friendly jikos made by our very own," Ragot said.

Following the relocation of Kibuye market traders to allow for the construction of a modern market, Ragot said the artisans are scattered all over the city thereby affecting the sector in terms of working as a group and communication.

He said the establishment of a value addition center would help in the commercialization of their products, which in return would boost the income of their members.

"We have a problem with the growth of this business. We are only growing in terms of the population of people who are joining the metal fabrication sector. You train the same, he is now your competitor so there is no business growth," he explained.

Ragot decried product duplication and quality as a hindrance to the growth of the sector and business to reap maximum benefits and returns for the fabricators.

To boost productivity for the industry, the county government has to identify alternative spaces for the revival of the metal fabrication industry and modernization of the available markets to boost the business.

"With people scattered all over the city, it's now more of an individual participant and not a group as we are not in a position to put our members together which has led to low production," Ragot reiterated.

The traders have called upon the county government to put extra measures to control and regulate the quality of the products so that they could have value not only in the local market but also beyond.

"It's important for the government to assess the quality of the products, provide a conducive environment for work and market for the products so that we can make products as per the market so that Kisumu County can be identified by a certain product," he argued.

He pointed out that the sector employs hundreds of youths dealing with different skills. Most of them are trained and given an opportunity to work, earning daily wages of Sh600 to 700 depending on their ability.

Gideon Oluoch, one of the youths who have been trained in the sector and is now a metal fabricator said the sector has provided him with employment and he makes a living out of it.

Oluoch expressed hope that by the renovation of the Kibuye market, they would have a specific space to continue with the business.

He called upon fellow youths to venture into that sector because of its potential to create employment for the young people.

"I sustain my family through this business. If we can receive the needed support of materials and ample space, this can be a booming business in the region," Oluoch explained.

The sector is well known in the country for quality products produced from metals. - Kna