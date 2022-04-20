Kenya: SMELink Conference Kicks Off as Hundreds Flock to Meet Vusi Thembekwayo

Nairobi — The long-awaited three-day conference for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has kicked off in Nairobi.

Hundreds of SMEs have turned up to get insights from the renowned entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo who is the Keynote speaker.

Some of the other speakers expected today include David Osiany Chief Administrative Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization Trade and Enterprise Development who will speak on Resources & Research that the Government has made available for SMES while James Mureu Micro and Small Business Authority Board Chairman will give an overview of the SME outlook in Kenya.

That's not all, as the day is jam packed with practical tools to help leapfrog African businesses.

Intra Africa Trade is also part of today's discussion, as SMEs will be taken through the opportunities available for SMEs at the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Andia Laura Chakava, Investment Director Graça Machel Trust will take SMEs through Gender Lens investing and why it's important while Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Chief Executive Geoffrey Odundo will speak about capital raising opportunities at the capital markets.

The SMELink International is also expected to launch a marketplace platform for SMEs dubbed SMELink.app,

SMELink.app is a business networking platform that links SMEs with opportunities both locally and internationally. The platform dubbed SMELink.app is designed to help SMEs make trade connections, share knowledge, and increase partnerships on a global scale.

Day two of the conference will cover conversations on Technology as a business enabler, trade and investment opportunities in the United States, Agriculture Value chains, as well as Business essential masterclasses on how to improve your business processes and promote your brand.

Day three aims to help businesses scale with pitching sessions for SMEs dubbed Rhino's Den where SMEs stand a chance to be the first firms placed on the investor track on the SMELink platform for funding.

You can still buy your tickets for day two and day three for only Sh7000 per day.