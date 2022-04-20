Liberia: J.J. Roberts United Methodist School Refutes Report of EPs Deputy Director Disrupting Class Activities On Campus

Monrovia — The Administration of the J.J. Roberts School in Monrovia has clarified that at no time did the Deputy Director of the Executive Protection Service (EPS) Dickerson Bayo disrupt classes as reported in the media.

In a response letter signed by the principal of the school Samuel K. Sagbeh to the Director of the EPS Trokon Roberts, who had sought clarity from the school in the wake of media reports, the school wrote: "We wish to categorically state that at no time was academic activities at our school disrupted on April 11 as alleged by the media. The peace, serenity, and tranquility on our campus remained unperturbed from the commencement of classes up to the closure of classes by 4:30."

The school also said that it doesn't have any report that corroborates or substantiates that its student Abraham Willie, Jr was assaulted.

The school, however, confirmed that a man who identified himself to being a member of the EPS and four other men supposedly from the Monrovia City Police, on account of the jackets they were wearing, locked the front tire of a white jeep parked in front of the school on grounds that the vehicle belonged to them. "These men acted without reference to us, without our acquiescence, and certainly without our approval. Though by and large unnoticeable by the vast majority present at the school, including our students, teachers, and employees," the school added.

Meanwhile, a legal battle has ensued between the EPS Deputy Director and Liberian businessman in the aftermath of the April 13, 2022 FrontPage Africa article 'EPS Deputy Director Reportedly Assaults JJ Roberts Student'.

Both the concerned EPS official and the father to the student have vowed to sue each other.

This follows Mr. Abraham Willie, Sr's alleged theft of property action he has taken against the EPS Deputy Director Dickerson Bayo alias "Biggie".

The Deputy EPS Director responded to an FPA inquiry, vowing that the law will take its course against Mr. Willie for 'defamation of his character'.

Mr. Willie insists that his son's IPhone 13, a cash of $15,000 USD intended to be deposited into his account after this son's school had closed and other valuable documents were left in the Ford 2020 that 'Biggie' reportedly ordered his men to be taken away.

"I have contacted my lawyers and as we speak, we have begun the legal process to ensure that 'Biggie' answers to the law. I don't think it's right for him to rely on his position and break the law. Up to today, six days after he forcefully removed my car from the premises of my son's campus, I don't know its whereabouts."

At the same time, I have to be shuttling commercial taxis to take my son to school since he regained some sanity from the trauma the Deputy EPS inflicted on the young boy. Up to now, we have no access to the cash, my son's phone and other documents left in that car", Mr. Willie, who is also a businessman told FPA Saturday afternoon.

However, the Deputy EPS boss at the center of this has responded sharply to the FPA article. "I want the public to note that I have spoken to my team of legal experts and I will be pursuing my case against this vehicle owner who didn't forfeit his payment but chose to defame my character under broad daylight. This is a shocking wave for me and I repeat that the law will take its course because my repetition and character need to be protected", said Deputy Director Bayo.

He explained that there was no interaction with students and that there were no classes disrupted, and no sign of violence.

Deputy Director Bayo has denied ever having any physical body contact with students at JJ Robert School campus as stated in the April 13, 2022 edition of the FPA article.