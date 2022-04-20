Liberia: Family of the Late Princess Cooper Agree for Another Post-Mortem Examination

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Minister of Justice, has held a meeting with the family of the late Princess Cooper at the Ministry of Justice in Monrovia. The meeting was pursuant to the President's directive to the Attorney General to ensure the conduct of a second autopsy on the remains of the late Ms. Cooper, who died on March 24, 2022.

The second autopsy is to be conducted by a pathologist designated by the family.

During the meeting, the family promised to suggest a name of a pathologist of their choice to the Government through the Justice Ministry within the next 48 hours.

According to a GOL Release, the late Princess Cooper's parents, Nelson and Jartu Cooper, were in attendance - as well as her brother who serves as the spokesperson for the family Dr. Abel N. Momo. Others who attended Tuesday's meeting included Cllr. Tiawon Gongloe, former President of the Liberian National Bar Association, Bishop Kortu Brown President of the Liberia Council of Churches, and Secretary-General Rev. Christopher Wleh Toe also of the Liberia Council of Churches.

President George M. Weah on Monday called on the Attorney General Frank Musah Dean to avail the remains of the late Princess Cooper for the conduct of a second autopsy, after the family and some Liberians expressed doubts about the results of the autopsy report presented by the Liberian Government through Pathologists Benedict Kolee and Zoeborn Karteh.

While expressing his profound sympathy to the families of Princess Cooper and Melvin Togba, President Weah asked that Princess' family take advantage of the opportunity in the soonest possible time. He directed that the cost of the second autopsy be covered by the Government of Liberia.

Meanwhile, in a separate meeting with the family of the late Melvin Togba, the Justice Minister directed the release of their remains of Melvin to the family for burial.