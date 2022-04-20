Liberia: Activist Rallies Liberians to Join Calls to End Bloodshed in Ukraine

Boston — Renowned Human Rights Activist, Rev. Torli Krua is rallying Liberians to join his Free Liberia Movement in calling for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"As a follower of Jesus Christ, I call on ordinary Liberians to join the Free Liberia Movement in a democratic peace initiative to de-escalate, end the bloodshed, and destruction because it's "a time for peace," Rev. Krua said.

Rev. Krua is the founder of Universal Human Rights International (UHRI), an advocacy group that has made significant achievements in the advancement of refugees and minority groups in the United States. He has launched the 'Free Liberia Movement,' which, which among other things, is calling for visa waiver for all Liberians by the United States Government, and the relapsing of all refugee restrictions by the US.

In a statement issued in Massachusetts, Rev Krua outlined three reasons why ordinary Liberians who choose peace must rise up and demand Peace Now, not later!"

Rev. Krua said Ukrainian Peacekeepers helped to end Liberia's brutal civil war. Secondly, the USA and NATO allies are not truthful when they claim Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy will result in joining NATO. Thirdly, a negotiated resolution, not a battlefield defeat for nuclear-armed Russia is the likely outcome of this war. If these three assumptions are true, he noted that the continuous death of innocent people, destruction of property, and skyrocketing costs of food and fuel affecting poor people worldwide are unnecessary.

He said ordinary people who don't understand how the weapons industry works feel that governments control everything and only government officials must take moral actions.

"The truth is simple; democracy isn't what governments or politicians do. Democracy is what ordinary people do. While governments can engage in war, ordinary people can stop wars because democracy is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people."

Writing further, he said, "All wars, whether won or lost, end at the negotiation table, not the battlefield. Examples include the Liberian Civil war, the war in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan all ended at the negotiation table after thousands have been killed."

March For Peace

Meanwhile, Rev. Krua has announced a march for peace in Monrovia on April 14, 2022 that will be climaxed with the presentation of a petition to the US, UK and EU Embassies in Monrovia.

In a statement issued in Boston, he said: "I call on you as an ordinary person to join the Free Liberia Movement (https://FreeLiberia.org) in choosing to turn this moment from death to life... "a time for peace."

He continued: "Together, we shall put our names and phone numbers on a petition and march to the US Embassy to present a petition for peace to Ambassador McCarthy, who will pass it on to President Biden, the UK Embassy, and we'll do the same for the EU Delegation Embassy. Rest assured, before you return home, the BBC will announce that ordinary Liberians are calling for peace- "... it's time for peace." We will also call on other poor people around the world to send a similar message to the political leaders and rich owners of arms factories making bombs and guns in the East and West, it's time for peace."