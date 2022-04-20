Liberia: EPA Lauds Pres. Weah for Constituting Board of Directors

Monrovia — Authorities of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of Liberia have lauded His Excellency President George M. Weah for constituting the Agency's Board of Directors.

President Weah on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 constituted the Board of Directors of the EPA naming Businessman, Rupert Marshall from the private sector as Chairman and Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh, Secretary of the Board.

He named Hon. Samuel Tweah Jr. Minister of Finance and Development Planning; Hon. Mawine G. Diggs, Minister of Commerce and Industries; and Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, Minister of Justice Hon. C. Mike Doryen, Managing Director Forestry Development Authority as Members of the Board representing Government ministries.

Other Board members include Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, President, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA); Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson, President, University of Liberia and Ms. Kotati Karnga, Prominent Citizen.

EPA Executive Director, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh in a release welcomed the constitution of the Agency's Board of Directors and said its fulfilled Section 12 of the Act that created the Environmental Protection Agency in 2003.

Section 12 of the Act that created the EPA states that "There shall be a body called the Board of Directors of the Agency, which shall be the supervisory body of the Agency, in this Act referred to as the "Board."

Prof. Tarpeh said the naming of the Agency's Board of Directors will enhance the uphill task his administration is faced with as it ensures environmental governance and sustainability amid the global fight against climate change.

He expressed explicit confidence in the leadership ability and qualifications of Chairman Marshall and all those named on the EPA new Board and promised to work with them in a cordial manner in the fulfillment of the Agency's mandates.