Liberia: UN Joint Rule of Law Programme and Partners Train Justice Actors to Improve the Efficiency of Criminal Courts E

20 April 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The UN Joint Rule of Law Programme in collaboration with the crime units of the Ministries of Justice, Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Health Ministry is conducting a three-day refresher training in Grand Bassa County from April 19 - 21, 2022. The training seeks to enhance the efficiency of specialized courts handling sexual offenses ("Criminal Courts E").

It forms part of ongoing support for Justice and security actors from the three Ministries, the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) of the Liberia National Police, Prosecutors, Case Liaison Officers, Victim Support officers, Public Defenders, Nurses, and Court Staff.

It serves as a refresher for staff engaged in investigation, handling and gathering forensic evidence in rape cases, strengthening, and enforcing legislations, policies and standards that support the prevention and response to GBV.

The training will provide knowledge on tools to advance and promote ongoing efforts of prosecution services, support the rights of victims, increase access to justice, uphold the Rule of Law and strengthen capacities.

Justice actors investigating and prosecuting cases in Grand Bassa, Bong, Nimba, Lofa, and Montserrado will acquire skills in crime scene investigation, forensic evidence gathering when dealing with rape and other sex-related offenses, social beliefs and gender discriminatory biases that can obstruct the fight against GBV.

The training will also feature the application of international treaties/protocols, integrating human rights approach, psychosocial support for survivors and monitoring programmes on GBV.

The overall goal is to improve institutional capacities at the national and local levels to better respond to SGBV crimes and ensure increased access to justice for victims and survivors.

Participants will use the knowledge to add value to the work they do and improve perceptions, and cultural and social norms, which contribute to gender-based violence.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X