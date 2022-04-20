Liberia: LFA Re-Elects President, Vice, EC Members

By Naneka Hoffman

The 26th ordinary elective congress of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has ended at the Samuel Kanyon Doe sports complex in Paynesville with new leadership.

Current President Mustapha Raji and Jodie Reid-Seton were reelected on 18 April unopposed (white ballots) as president and executive committee member (ECM) respectively.

Prof. Sekou Konneh was also reelected as vice president for administration by defeating World Girls' President Rochelle G. D. Woodson by 31 to 11 votes.

Nimba United chief executive officer Saye-Taayor Adolphus Dolo defeated incumbent Vice President for operations Wilmot F. Smith, Jr. 31 to 10 votes, while former Liberian international Bill Neewray, got no vote with an invalid ballot.

ECMs re-elected include Pawala Janyan (38 votes), Ivan Brown (37 votes), Kelvin Bayoh (35 votes), Nyemah Nyanway (28 votes) and Cyrus Yeanay (23 votes).

Others are Anthony Deinuka (39 votes), Atty. Jlateh Sayor (34 votes), Tickly D. Monkoney, Jr. (30 votes) and Murvee Gray (25 votes).

Charles Massaley and Henry Vincent (16 votes each); incumbent Pepci Quiwu Yeke (14 votes), Ike Moore (11 votes) and John Winn and Edwin Kai (seven votes each) were unsuccessful in their bids to become ECMs.

The Executive Committee Members will administer football until new elections are held on 18 April 2026.