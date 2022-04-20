Liberia: NTAL Passes Vote of No Confidence in Leadership

The national executive committee of the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) has passed a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Madam Mary Nyumah, as President of the Association.

The spokesperson of the committee, Mrs. Alberta Fagans-Coker, disclosed that Madam Nyumah violated several provisions of the NTAL Constitution by unilaterally withdrawing 625,000 Liberian Dollars from the Association's bank account as her year-end bonus without approval of the leadership.

Madam Coker made the disclosure in a press conference based on a five-count resolution adopted at the end of an emergency meeting recently organized by the national executive committee of NTAL in Monrovia.

According to her, Madam Nyumah has failed to submit to audit for the past four years and has also unilaterally suspended a member of the national executive committee, who represents private teachers.

The committee condemned the dismissal, terming it unconstitutional, and immediately restored and reaffirmed membership of the affected teacher with the leadership.

The resolution also alleged that Madam Nyumah and the National Treasurer, Nathaniel Tobah withdrew an unspecified amount of money from the NTAL account for a tour of eleven counties and the celebration of the 2021 World Teachers Day in Robertsport, Grand Cape Mount County.

The press statement continued that Mrs. Nyumah also withdrew another amount of money under the pretext of visiting four remaining counties but she never traveled up to date.

The NTAL leadership informed the government, Educational International and all civil society organizations in and out of Liberia not to do any business with Mrs. Nyumah in the name of the Association because her alleged actions constitute an attack on the suffering teachers and education workers whose dues and contributions are being grossly misapplied without any accountability.

The NTAL national executive committee affirmed its confidence and trust in Mr. Samuel Johnson as Secretary General, administrator and head of secretariat

"In order to protect the dues and contributions of struggling teachers," the resolution reads, "We, the NTAL national executive committee will take immediate actions to protect the welfare and interest since Mrs. Nyumah is not capable of protecting the interest especially when she continues to resist all attempts to conduct a financial audit."

But when Madam Nyumah was contacted, she refused to comment on the many allegations brought against her by the NTAL national executive committee.

The NTAL was enacted into law in 1958 by an Act of the National Legislature. Madam Nyumah was selected to act as President following the impeachment of her predecessor on April 12, 2016.