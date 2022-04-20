Liberia: UN Women Donates 5 Motorbikes to NAEAL

The UN Women in Liberia with support from the Swedish Government has donated five off-road Honda motorbikes to the National Adult Education Association of Liberia (NAEAL).

The donation was made at the one UN House, opposite City Hall on Tuesday, 19 April 2022, to help strengthen the Supervision and Monitoring Arm of NAEAL, Adult Literacy, Numeracy, and Business Skills program for rural women here in Liberia.

Speaking at the turnover ceremony, the Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Liberia Ms. Pamela Mkwamba narrated that the bikes will be used in the targeted counties.

She said they should be used to support the monitoring of intervention with rural women, which according to her is crucial for documenting success, lessons learned, best practices, challenges, and overall knowledge management.

At the same time, she said NAEAL as a partner institution has been strengthening UN woman engagements with illiterate rural women and adolescent girls by giving them a voice to speak out and participate in decision making through their participation in literacy and numeracy skills classes.

Ms. Pamela Mkwamba stated that their intervention in rural women's access to business development skills keeps transforming market tables into a profitable business across Lofa, Bong, Nimba, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado Counties, respectively.

To the utmost amazement of receiving the five off-road Honda motorbikes on behalf of NAEAL, the Program Manager of NAEAL Joseph V. Yoko lauded the UN Women for its support and assured that the bikes will be used effectively to monitor and move the project to a better position.