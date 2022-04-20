Liberia: Keyara's Gift to Raise Scholarship Beneficiaries to 500

Keyara's Gift, a local group has disclosed plans to increase the number of beneficiaries on its scholarship from 150 to 500 across eight counties.

Executive Director Reverend Francis Kollie, said over 150 students are currently benefitting from scholars being offered in three counties.

He made the disclosure when Keyara's Gift hosted an Easter Reception for over 150 scholarship beneficiaries in Monrovia.

Reverend Kollie, who is also Country Director of Prison Fellowship Liberia, further disclosed that students whose academic endeavors have been disrupted as a result of the loss of parents to Ebola, Coronavirus as well as children of inmates will benefit from the scholarship program.

He said the scholarship is holistic because it includes housing for the students, health insurance, book bags and textbooks for some of the students

He called on the government to strengthen the monitoring department at the Ministry of Education and noted that tuitions in private schools are too exorbitant, so private school students are not benefitting from the scholarship.

Rev. Kollie also appealed to President George Weah to intervene in order to reduce high fees being paid by students in private schools in the country.

He added that the gesture is to buttress government's efforts in developing its citizens for the betterment of the country, so it should not sit idly and allow school authorities to have their will when it comes to fees.