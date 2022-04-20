Liberia: Weah Suspends NBC Boss, Reinstates Deputy

Hours after the Director General of the National Bureau of Concession (NBC) Atty. Edwin N. Dennis dismissed his Deputy Nathaniel Bracewell on Monday, April 18, 2022 President George M. Weah has with immediate effect, suspended Atty. Dennis.

President Weah described the action by the NBC boss to terminate the services of Mr. Bracewell as arbitrary and without due regards to the Office of the President.

President Weah termed the dismissal of Nathaniel Bracewell as null and void.

Atty. Dennis Monday morning dismissed the Deputy Director General of the National Bureau of Concession Nathaniel Bracewell.

According to the dismissal letter issued to Mr. Bracewell Monday morning April 18, upon his arrival at the entrance of the NBC, pursuant to sections 10(1) and 11(1) of the Act creating the NBC, his services at the Bureau were terminated.

Atty. Dennis in the dismissal letter noted that for the past four months, Mr. Bracewell has failed to produce monitoring and evaluation reports and evaluating exercises conducted since May 2021.

Meanwhile, President Weah has warned all public officials to immediately refrain from exercising any powers, functions, and duties assigned to the President of Liberia, and to act within the confines of their authorities.

President Weah sounded the warning late Monday evening April 18, 2022, when he voided the termination letter of the Deputy Director-General of the National Bureau of Concessions, Nathaniel Bracewell.

The President noted that in the absence of Attorney Dennis from office, the Deputy Director-General for Administration will act as Head of the National Bureau of Concessions.