Liberia: Dillon Extols Cental

Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has extolled the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) for its stance in the fight against corruption and efforts aimed at building a culture of transparency, accountability and integrity across all sectors of the country.

"I have been following the work of CENTAL for a very long time now, and I openly say CENTAL remains one of the national civil society organizations that has given me no reason to doubt its work in Liberia," Sen. Dillon said.

Senator Dillon spoke Monday, April 18, 2022, at his office in the Capitol during an acquaintance meeting held with staff of CENTAL.

The Montserrado County Senator pledged his personal and Office's unflinching support to the work of CENTAL, as it seeks to fight corruption and build a culture of integrity in Liberia.

According to CENTAL, the acquaintance meeting was intended to acquaint the Senator with its ongoing National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) Program and to get his buy-in and support for the implementation of the program and other activities.

"The acquaintance meeting with the Montserrado County senator was part of CENTAL's continuous engagements with key stakeholders, including lawmakers, public officials, the private sector, marketers, motorcyclists, women, youth and all sectors of Liberia to gain their support in the fight against corruption in Liberia", the entity said.

CENTAL revealed that the National Integrity Building and Anti-corruption program is being funded by the Government and people of Sweden through the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA). It's being implemented in seven (7) counties - Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Bomi, Gbarpolu and Montserrado, respectively.

Recently, CENTAL) urged President George Weah to suspend all officials that are linked to corruption at the Liberia Institute for Geo-Information Services or LISGIS.

Executive Director Mr. Anderson Miamen in a news conference last week, called on Mr. Weah to stand on the side of the Constitution and the Liberian People by demonstrating zero tolerance for corruption and bad governance in his administration.

"We also call on the President to suspend the officials at the center of these reported corrupt practices, pending outcomes of the ongoing investigation by the LACC into the matter".

He said President Weah must ensure to protect Mr. G. Alex Williams who, from many indications, appears to be the Whistleblower in this matter, stressing that if the battle against corruption must be won, persons who divulged such information deserve protection from the state, especially so when legal instruments to guarantee their full protection have already been proposed by the Executive.

CENTAL is a civil society organization and national chapter of Transparency International (TI), the global coalition against corruption with chapters and networks in more than 120 countries worldwide.

Since 2004, the Anti-corruption organization has led and sustained active civil society engagement with integrity building and anti-corruption efforts in Liberia.