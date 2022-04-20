Sierra Leone: Ernest Koroma Only Resigned As Chairman, Not As Member of APC - Says NAC

The National Advisory Committee of the All People's Congress (APC) party has appealed to the ranks and files of the party to understand that their Chairman and Leader has only taken, as strategic decision, to stand down from his position as Chairman & Leader and not resign from the APC.

Last week, the Office of former President Earnest Bai Koroma issued a press statement in which the former president made it clear that he was going to step stand down from active politics and focus on statesmanship, and that he was resigning as the Chairman and Leader of his party- the All People's Congress.

Former President Koroma has been the Chairman and Leader of the APC for over 20 years, since 2002. His resignation as Chairman and Leader came with mix feelings among the APC supporters. The National Youth League welcomed the idea by issuing a press release in support of the former president's resignation from national politics.

The Chairman and Leader also noted that he was not going to contest for any position during the forthcoming National Delegates' Conference (NDC) of the Party, to enable him play the role of an elderly statesman.

In their press release, the National Advisory Committee (NAC) said it summoned an emergency meeting at the party headquarters on Saturday, 16th April, 2022, where they paid tribute to and recognized the enormous and invaluable contributions of the former president to national cohesion and development and voted unanimously to accept his decision with profound gratitude.

The NAC acknowledges that the decision of the former president brought to an end a long, difficult but memorable journey under his leadership during which the APC regained its strength following years of oppression, persecution and outright violence against the party by the 1992/1996 military junta.

They recalled that the party only to emerge after 2002 under the astute leadership of President Koroma as the most popular political party in the country and able to regain governance for two terms from 2007 to 2018.

"At the end of his two terms, former President Koroma's legacy has been one or peace arid democratic consolidation, respect for human rights, national unity and cohesion, light against corruption and national infrastructural development," the statement reads.

"On behalf of the general membership and supporters of the APC, the National Advisory Committee extends its profound gratitude to the outgoing Chairman and Leader and wishes him the best in his future international role," the statement reads.