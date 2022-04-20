Rwandair Plane Veers Off Runway at Uganda's Entebbe Airport

A RwandAir plane on Wednesday overshot the runway at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, but all passengers who were on board are safe, the airline said in a statement

According to the statement the airline issued on Wednesday, the flight, WB464 upon landing at Entebbe International Airport early this morning, was involved in a runway excursion as a result of bad weather.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) defines a runway excursion as an event in which an aircraft veers off or overruns the runway surface during take-off or landing, such as a landing aircraft not being able to stop before the end of the runway.

"All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries," the statement reads in part.