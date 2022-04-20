Zimbabwe: 'There Is No Drama Between Us' - AKA, Nadia Nakai Rubbish Abuse Rumours

20 April 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

South African celebrity couple, AKA and Nadia Nakai have released a joint statement rubbishing rumours that they were involved in a physical and verbal altercation in Ghana.

The rappers are currently in Accra on separate business engagements.

This comes after the Daily Sun reported that AKA had assaulted Nadia, claims he has denied. In the article the newspaper said AKA has a temper and is violent.

AKA has since issued a legal letter to the Daily Sun regarding the 'defamatory' story, claiming damages worth R800 000 (US$53 500) and they have pulled down the online article.

Read the statement below:

