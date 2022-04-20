South Africa: Employment and Labour On Recent Arrest of Covid-19 Ters Fraudsters

press release

Assert Forfeiture Unit freezes bank accounts of COVID-19 TERS fraudsters after recent arrest

Two Directors of Pusoloso Engineering Services have been arrested on 11 April 2022 in Berea, Gauteng for allegedly defrauding the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Covid-19 TERS) of R648 000, and their bank accounts have been frozen while a forfeiture process is underway to recover the money.

Between August 2020 and March 2021 two suspects are alleged to have deceitfully applied for Covid-19 TERS for 95 people who were not their employees without their knowledge and consent. The company Directors subsequently received R648 915.

The Department of Employment and Labour's Risk Management officials in Gauteng started an investigation after some employees applied for normal Unemployment Benefits, but their ID numbers revealed that they were included in a Covid-19 TERS application by the two company Directors.

A fraud case was opened and joint investigations by the Risk Management officials and the police led to the arrest of the suspects on Monday 11 April 2022 in Berea, Gauteng. They were granted bail at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and the matter was postponed to 3 June 2022.

UIF Commissioner, Teboho Maruping, has taken his hat off Risk Management officials and police for their collaborative efforts in apprehending the suspects.

"The net is seriously closing in on fraudsters and I hope these latest arrests serve as a strong message and warning to other would-be fraudsters. Two weeks ago, another suspect was arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly defrauding the UIF of R1 million and I am truly grateful to our Risk Management officials and law enforcement agencies for their great work in bringing these and other suspects to justice," said Maruping.

At least 22 suspects have been arrested for Covid-19 TERS related fraud and more are imminent.