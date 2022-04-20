South Africa: Post Office Allows Donations for Flood Victims in Kwazulu-Natal At All Post Office Branches

20 April 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Donate to KZN flood victims at your nearest Post Office

All Post Office branches in Gauteng have been designated as drop-off points for donations to flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sthe Mabanga, Chairman of the KwaMashu Business Chamber says the biggest need is for tinned food, clothes, shoes, sanitary towels and blankets. He appealed to members of the public to extend a helping hand to the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, which devastated the province.

Post Office Group CEO Nomkhita Mona says there are 199 Post Office branches in Gauteng, and each one is a drop-off point for donations. "The infrastructure of the Post Office makes us perfectly suitable as collection points," says Mona.

Donation boxes have been placed at all Post Offices in Gauteng and members of the public are requested to put any item they would like to donate into the boxes. The boxes will be sealed when they are full and then dispatched to the distribution points in KwaZulu-Natal.

The SA Post Office partnered with Gift of the Givers in 2018 when Beaufort-West and other towns in the Karoo ran dry. Post Offices countrywide were used as drop-off points for bottled water.

