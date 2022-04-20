Liberia: Pres. Weah Names Members of EPA Board of Directors

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has constituted the Board of Directors of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Board was constituted by the Liberian leader on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Members of the Board of Directors include Businessman Rupert Marshall representing the Private Sector, Chairman; Samuel Tweah Jr., GOL, member;

Hon. Mawine G. Diggs GOL, Member; and Cllr. Frank Musa Dean, MOJ, Member.

Others include Cllr. Sylvester Rennie, Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Member; Rev. Dr. Julius S. Nelson, University of Liberia, Member; Ms. Kotati Karnga, Prominent Citizen, Member;Hon. C. Mike Doryen, FDA, Member; and Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, EPA Executive Director, Secretary.