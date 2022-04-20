South Africa: Registration Weekend for KZN, EC By-Elections

Voter registration will be held this weekend for two municipal ward by-elections, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 15 June 2022.

The by-elections will be held in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Wednesday said voting stations will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 08h00 to 17h00 to allow all eligible voters to register, and for current voters to check their registration details and to provide/update address details where necessary.

Voters are advised to take their identity documents (ID) with them - either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID or a valid Temporary ID Certificate.

They will also need to complete their physical home address on registration or provide sufficient particularities of their place of residence. Documented proof of address (e.g. a municipal account) is not required.

Voters may also check and update their details at their local IEC office weekdays during office hours.

Voters are also reminded that it is a criminal offence to register and vote in a ward in which they are not ordinarily resident.

By-elections will be held in the following wards:

Eastern Cape: Ward 03 Mnquma - EC122, with 3 716 registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the resignation of a councillor.

Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

10570036 - MSOBOMVU COMMUNITY HALL

10570092 - SW MBANGA SCHOOL

KwaZulu-Natal: Ward 12 Okhahlamba - KZN235, with registered voters, which became vacant as a result of the termination of councillor membership from party.

Registration and voting will take place at the following stations:

Voting District/Station Number

43691216 - WOODFORD METHODIST CHURCH

43691227 - VICKLANDS PRIMARY SCHOOL

43691339 - APOSTOLIC DIVINE FELLOWSHIP CHURCH

43691351 - WOODFORD COMBINED PRIMARY SCHOOL

43691621 - ZWELETHU LOWER PRIMARY SCHOOL

43691687 - NOKOPELA COMBINED PRIMARY SCHOOL

43693375 - PRESBYTERIAN APOSTOLIC CHURCH

Special voting will take place at voting stations, as well as through home visits on 14 June 2022 between 08h00 and 17h00.

Voters who want to apply to cast a special vote can apply at their local IEC office during office hours between 30 May 2022 and 3 June 2022.

Special votes

Applications for special votes can also be made online via the IEC's website, www.elections.org.za.

Once voters have applied online, they will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome when their application has been processed. They can also check the status of their special vote application online at www.elections.org.za.

Voters can also apply for special votes via cell phone by SMSing their identity number to 32245 (Charged at R1). The SMS application facility is only available for those applying to cast a special vote at their voting station and NOT for home visits.

"The by-elections will be held under strict new COVID-19 protocols aimed at ensuring the safety of voters, election staff, party agents, observers and other stakeholders," the IEC said in a statement.

"These include implementing strict social distancing practices outside and inside voting stations, along with the use of hand sanitisers as voters enter and exit the voting station.

"Voters, election staff and all those entering the voting station will be required to wear a mask at all times. Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pens to mark their ballot papers, although pens will be provided and sanitised after each use," the IEC said.

For more information on these by-elections, contact your local IEC office weekdays during office hours. Contact details for all IEC offices are available on the IEC website at www.elections.org.za under "Contact".